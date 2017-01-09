Toggle navigation
Rip City Radio 620 - Home of Dan and Nigel in the Mornings
Rip City Radio 620 - Home of Dan and Nigel in the Mornings
On-Air
Rip City Mornings
Outkick The Coverage with Clay Travis
Travis Demers
Jay Mohr Sports
Rich Eisen
Chad Doing
[full schedule]
OnDemand
Rip City Mornings Podcast
Rip City Drive Podcast
The KO Show Podcast
Maury Brown Podcast
The YOUnique Piece Podcast w/ BK
T-Mobile Lounge
Well Zone
Photos
News
- sports top stories
- NW Sports
- local news
- national trending
- weather
- closures/delays
- traffic
Our Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
Oregon State Beavers
Hillsboro Hops
Portland State Vikings
Seattle Seahawks
Connect
Contact Us
Communities
Calendar
- concerts
- community events
Careers
Map / Directions
iHeartRadio for Business
Half Off Deals
Contests
Portland Trail Blazers
Win a pair of Movie Tickets from Atom Tickets!
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Bruno Mars 24k Magic Tour - 7.23 @ Moda Center
More Free Stuff
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Pistons Over Blazers In Double OT
PHOTOS: NFL Cheerleaders!
Beavers Beat Ducks 34-24 for first Civil War win since 2007!
Play all season long!
Rip City Mornings Podcast - Dan & Nigel have it covered!
previous
next
On-Air Now
11am - 3pm
Bruce Feldman Picks Clemson over Alabama
Steve Mariucci Compares Aaron Rodgers to Steph Curry
Week of January 9th, 2017
SEC Loyalty is Unique in it's Fandom
Odell Beckham Jr. Deserves Massive Criticism
Mike Tyson: I'm Teaching Chris Brown Every Dirty Trick To Knock Soulja Boy...
Steelers Assistant Joey Porter Arrested Following Playoff Win
NFL Wild Card Weekend Recap
Nick Saban is bad for the SEC
Why don't coaches attempt more Hail Marys?
Jack Del Rio should have benched Connor Cook
Odell Beckham Jr shouldn't have taken pictures in Miami
x
See Full Playlist
Rip City Radio 620
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Rip City Radio 620 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.