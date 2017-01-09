Rip City Radio 620 - Home of Dan and Nigel in the Mornings
Bruce Feldman Picks Clemson over Alabama

Steve Mariucci Compares Aaron Rodgers to Steph Curry

Week of January 9th, 2017

SEC Loyalty is Unique in it's Fandom

Odell Beckham Jr. Deserves Massive Criticism

Mike Tyson: I'm Teaching Chris Brown Every Dirty Trick To Knock Soulja Boy...

Steelers Assistant Joey Porter Arrested Following Playoff Win

NFL Wild Card Weekend Recap

Nick Saban is bad for the SEC

Why don't coaches attempt more Hail Marys?

Jack Del Rio should have benched Connor Cook

Odell Beckham Jr shouldn't have taken pictures in Miami

